Road accidents decline in UT over past 3 yrs: J&K govt

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that road accidents in the Union Territory have shown a declining trend over the past three years, owing to the effective implementation of various road safety measures. In a written reply to the question of National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar in the Assembly, the minister for transport, Satesh Sharma, said, “The number of road accidents has reduced from 6,120 in 2023 to 5,726 in 2024 and further to 5,287 in 2025”.

He said that due to the effective implementation of various road safety measures, including awareness campaigns, enforcement measures and better monitoring mechanisms, there has been a declining trend in the number of road accidents in the last three years.

He said that over 10,000 road safety awareness programmes were conducted in both 2024 and 2025, while health and eye check-ups of drivers and conductors increased from 374 in 2024 to 394 in 2025.

However, first aid and emergency response training dropped from 87 to 33 during the same period. Initiatives under Good Samaritan schemes and road accident victim support saw a rise from 1,379 to 1,495 cases, he added. The minister further said that 6,271 school buses are registered in the UT, of which 4,545 were audited in 2025. “During inspections, 472 buses were found defective, and 450 defects were rectified. Out of 141 driving training schools, 102 were inspected, 81 were found operational as per norms, while notices were issued to 21 institutions”, he added.