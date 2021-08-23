Road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya to be named after Kalyan Singh

The road leading to the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after the former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, announced UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday. "The road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after former UP CM Kalyan Singh. Besides Ayodhya, one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will be named after him," Maurya said.

He added that it was a homage to the late leader. Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at a hospital here following illness. Kalyan Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on July 4 following deterioration in his health condition.



A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and central levels.