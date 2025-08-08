Roads inundated due to flood, groom arrives by boat in Ballia

Ballia: A wedding procession from Bihar reached a flood-hit village here on boats as roads were inundated due to the rising water level of the Ganga river, turning an otherwise traditional event into a spectacle that left villagers amazed.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Buxar district, was scheduled to get married in Beyasi village here on Wednesday.

But as preparations were underway, the region was hit by a flood, and all roads to Ballia became inaccessible.

“The flood seemed to cast a shadow over the wedding. But cancelling it was never an option. So, we decided to take the procession by boat,” the groom’s father, Kamlesh Ram, said.

The wedding party set off from near the embankment in Gangouli village. The groom, wearing a traditional outfit,

was seated on a colourfully decorated boat, while around 25 relatives and guests accompanied him on two separate boats.