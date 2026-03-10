Rohini Acharya calls Nitish Kumar's 'Samriddhi Yatra' a farewell journey

Patna: Amid the ongoing political developments in Bihar, Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has sharply criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the launch of the third phase of the 'Samriddhi Yatra' on Tuesday.

In a strongly-worded remark on social media, Rohini Acharya said the tour should be called a farewell journey rather than a prosperity journey, claiming that Bihar has not achieved prosperity despite Nitish Kumar being in power for nearly two decades.

She alleged that the Chief Minister had failed to make the state economically strong and cited recent data from NITI Aayog, stating that Bihar remains among the economically weakest states in India, with high poverty levels and low per capita income.

According to her, the report highlights challenges such as multidimensional poverty, limited industrial development and inadequate infrastructure, with a significant section of the population living below the poverty line.

Meanwhile, Nitish on Tuesday launched the third phase of the Samriddhi Yatra from Nirmali subdivision in Supaul district of Bihar.

The tour will cover several districts in the Kosi and Seemanchal regions, where the Chief Minister is expected to inspect development works and inaugurate multiple projects.

The state government said the visit aims to review infrastructure development and communicate government initiatives directly to the people.

Officials from the district administration said preparations were made to ensure the program runs smoothly.

The development comes amid Nitish's move to the Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister filed his nomination on March 5, and elections are scheduled for March 16.

If elected, Nitish Kumar is expected to represent the Janata Dal (United) in the Upper House, which could lead to changes in the state's leadership.

Adding to the political buzz, Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar recently joined the JD(U).

Political observers believe he may play an increasingly significant role in the party's future leadership in Bihar.

The developments have intensified political debate in the state, with opposition parties questioning the government's performance while the ruling alliance continues to highlight its development initiatives.