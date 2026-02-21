Rohit Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks Aviation Minister’s resignation over Ajit Pawar crash

New Delhi: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) legislator Rohit Pawar on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action against Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, claiming serious questions have emerged regarding the company VSR Ventures and its alleged links to the minister in connection with the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on January 28.

In a letter to the Prime Minister and marked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rohit Pawar demanded that the alleged links between the minister and VSR Ventures -- the owner of the aircraft -- be investigated by an independent and competent authority.

“You have always shown respect for Ajit Dada and his contribution to the country. In this context, I request that Shri Rammohan Naidu be asked to resign from his post until the investigation is completed. This is necessary to ensure there is no influence or interference in examining whether the DGCA was compromised in any manner in relation to VSR. I trust that you will take appropriate action in this matter,” Rohit Pawar stated in the letter.

Earlier, on February 18, Rohit Pawar had demanded that the Civil Aviation Minister and senior officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) step aside amid the controversy surrounding the crash. Addressing a press conference, he alleged a “nexus” between the ministry, the DGCA and VSR Ventures, and claimed that the current leadership was biased and shielding the company.

He further demanded that the case be treated as culpable homicide rather than an accidental death, and called for the registration of a formal FIR against the owners of VSR Ventures and the technical staff who cleared the aircraft’s airworthiness.

Rohit Pawar also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arguing that since the crash involved a high-profile constitutional functionary and touched upon the Union-controlled aviation sector, the state CID lacked the technical expertise and political independence to conduct a fair investigation.

At a subsequent press conference, Rohit Pawar presented what he described as a detailed report, framing the incident as a possible “political or commercial conspiracy.” He alleged that VSR Ventures was being protected by “very influential” political and business interests and claimed that certain financiers of the company had links to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He questioned why the Civil Aviation Minister had issued statements that appeared to “clear” the company shortly after the crash. “The deeper we go, the clearer it becomes that this company has the support of very influential people. Only the Prime Minister and Home Minister can now ensure justice for Ajit Dada,” he said.

Rohit Pawar also raised concerns over alleged missing technical data, claiming that the aircraft’s transponder was switched off in the final minute of the flight. He further alleged that CCTV footage from the hangar was being withheld and that a “backdated” audit was being prepared to shield the company.

He urged Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to raise the matter in Parliament to ensure that the truth is not suppressed.

The crash, which occurred in Baramati on January 28, 2026, involved a Learjet 45. Since then, Rohit Pawar has held a series of briefings, citing what he described as technical discrepancies, including the alleged use of excess fuel tanks and a last-minute change of the main pilot.



