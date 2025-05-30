Role in Operation Sindoor: 10-year-old Shravan honoured as youngest civil warrior

Ferozepur: In a heartening display of patriotism, 10-year-old Shravan Singh from Mamdot village in Punjab’s Ferozepur district has been recognised by the Indian Army as the ‘Youngest Civil Warrior’ during Operation Sindoor. Amidst the operation, Shravan selflessly provided soldiers with water, tea, milk, lassi, and ice, offering comfort and support.

His dedication towards Indian Army and bond with the troops earned him a special felicitation by Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral, GOC of the 7 Infantry Division.

Sharvan’s father, Sona Singh, told PTC News, “The soldiers were stationed on our land, and from the very first day, my son began taking milk, lassi, water, and ice to them. We never stopped him because he found happiness in serving the Army. He kept visiting them regularly, and it made us proud. He now dreams of becoming a soldier one day.”

Speaking to the media, Shravan said he enjoyed visiting the Army personnel and providing them with refreshments. “I want to become a soldier when I grow up and serve the nation,” he said. “They gave me a special gift, treated me to a special meal, and even gave me ice cream. That made me very happy.”

India decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir with precision strikes early on May 7 in response to the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor was not just a military mission, but “the face of a changing India” that reflects the country’s resolve, courage, and growing strength on the global stage.

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister termed Operation Sindoor as a turning point in the global fight against terror and a symbol of India’s growing strength and clarity of purpose.