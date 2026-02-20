Row At India AI Impact Expo After Galgotias University Allotted Larger Booth Than Four IITs Combined

A controversy at the India AI Impact Expo has raised questions about how exhibition space was allocated after Galgotias University was given a booth larger than the combined space allotted to four Indian Institutes of Technology.

The private university had secured a 155-square-metre booth at Bharat Mandapam’s Hall 6 in New Delhi. According to organisers, exhibition space was assigned on a first-come, first-served basis under the supervision of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), without formal evaluation of what institutions planned to display. The rate for academic institutions was fixed at Rs 9,000 per square metre, meaning Galgotias paid roughly Rs 14 lakh, excluding taxes and utilities.

Floor plans show that four IITs — IIT Bombay (35 sqm), IIT Madras (35 sqm), IIT Kharagpur (24 sqm), and IIT Gandhinagar (18 sqm) — along with the Airawat Research Foundation at IIT Kanpur (18 sqm), together occupied 130 square metres. These institutions showcased projects including AI-driven flood warning systems, speech synthesis technologies, and waste segregation solutions.

The issue escalated when a professor at the Galgotias stall presented a commercially available Unitree Go2 robot, manufactured by China’s Unitree Robotics, as a product developed by the university. The display triggered criticism, prompting authorities to ask the university to vacate its booth. The institution later issued an apology.

Officials stated that exhibitors were expected to adhere to self-regulation and avoid misrepresentation. S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, emphasised that the government intended the summit to highlight genuine innovation rather than misleading claims.

Abhishek Singh, CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, added that misrepresentation violated the participation terms agreed upon by exhibitors. Queries sent to the Ministry and the university reportedly remained unanswered at the time of publication.