Row over 'phansi ghar' in Delhi Assembly: Delhi CM demands probe into AAP's claims

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Wednesday said an inquiry should be ordered into the AAP's claims on the existence of 'Phansi-Ghar' on the Delhi Assembly premises, and every penny spent on renovating it should be recovered.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said the structure, renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was actually a "tiffin room" and not a site for executions during the colonial era.

Addressing the Assembly during a discussion on the matter, Chief Minister Gupta said Rs 1 crore was spent on decorating the so-called 'Phansi-Ghar', and the amount should be recovered.

"There should be an inquiry into the matter. 'Phansi-Ghar' is nothing but lies propagated by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. An All-India Speaker's Conference will be held in Delhi, and these lies should be removed before their visit," she said.

In a jibe at Kejriwal, the chief minister said the AAP national convener "has multiple degrees, in drama and psychology". She claimed that the former chief minister was "adept" at playing with people's emotions.

The Assembly speaker said that two tiffin rooms equipped with pulley-operated lifts were part of the building, which served as the Imperial Legislative Council during the British Raj.

The map of the building specifying each room, including the tiffin rooms, was kept at the National Archives, he said.