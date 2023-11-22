RPF refutes Raj AAP women wing chief Bishnoi's 'delayed action' charge

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday refuted Rajasthan Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women wing president Gayatri Bishnoi claim that no one attended her complaint for over one hour, saying that the force sprung into action immediately and arrested three people at the very next station.

In a midnight operation, it demonstrated exceptional responsiveness, swiftly addressing and resolving a passenger's distressing ordeal on Jhalawar City to Shri Ganganagar Express on November 20, the police force added.

Bishnoi, a vigilant traveller on board the train, reported a distressing incident involving three passengers on the train who were consuming alcohol and engaging in abusive and threatening behaviour, particularly towards women.

"Swiftly responding to her complaint, the RPF took decisive action, apprehending the culprits and ensuring safety of all passengers," it said.

The RPF said that the complaint was received through Rail Madad at 12.17 a.m. and RPF Kota Division immediately contacted the complainant Bishnoi at 12.26 a.m. following which the complaint was swiftly forwarded to Jodhpur Division at 12.30 a.m.

"Despite the train departing Makrana Junction station at 12.28 a.m. Bishnoi was promptly attended to on the train's arrival at Degana at 1.02 a.m. The three offenders were deboarded at Degana Station by RPF followed by the initiation prosecution against them under the provisions of Railway Act," it said.

The RPF said that contrary to claims in the circulated video of the situation, the prompt and effective response during the late hours at the very next stoppage of the train and booking the culprits, underscores the RPF's dedication to ensuring a secure and comfortable travel experience for railway passengers.

The Force's commitment to maintaining a safe environment on trains is evident in its rapid intervention and resolution of incidents reported by passengers. Even the RPF put out a video statement of its Inspector Chhavi Sharma, in which she said that the team got the complaint at 12.30 a.m. and it took action at Degana station at 1.02 a.m. and the three persons were deboarded and action was taken.

However, the claims of Bishnoi in the video are not true. Sharma also said in the wake of the assembly elections in four states, the 60 companies of the RPF and the RPSF have been deployed in election duty so it is not feasible to provide adequate force in all the trains.

Meanwhile, the RPF said that it emphasizes its commitment to women's safety through initiatives like 'Meri Saheli' and other timely interventions that have significantly reduced crimes against women in recent years.

"Reported cases decreased from 547 in 2019 to 306 in 2023 till date, including a notable drop in serious offences. This positive trend is attributed to the earnest efforts of the Force and ongoing measures are pledged to ensure the continued safety and security of women traveling on Indian Railways," the RPF added.

The remarks from the RPF came two days after Bishnoi posted a video on her X profile and said that even after making a complaint on the social media platform there are no policemen available in the train.

"And it's been one hour no police have come till now," she said, while showing the bottles of the liquor in the train compartment.

Bishnoi further claimed that she was told that some force would attend her at Makrana railway station, however, no one came and not even a single police personnel came at Degana railway station.

Acknowledging the complexity of overseeing approximately 12,000 daily passenger trains, the decision to escort these trains is made based on the vulnerability of the trains to crime.

Moreover, responding to the Election Commission of India's request, approximately 5000 Force personnel have been temporarily reassigned from regular duties which includes train escorting, for deployment in election duties across various states.