Rs 10 cr corpus fund to promote research in Odia language

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday unveiled several initiatives aimed at promoting Odia language and literature, both nationally and internationally.

Odia Language Literature and Culture Minister Aswini Patra announced in the Assembly the establishment of a corpus fund of Rs 10 crore to support research in the language at national and international levels. This decision was based on discussions held during the recently held World Odia Language Conference and talks with the Odia diaspora, the minister said.

To bolster Odia language education, the government plans to recruit exclusive Odia teachers in 1,500 high schools initially, and eventually cover all high schools. A syllabus revision committee will also be formed to provide regular suggestions for teaching Odia in schools, Patra said.

In a bid to preserve heritage, the government will provide a heritage grant of Rs 1 crore in two phases to schools and colleges over 100 years old, and Rs 2 crore to universities established before Independence.

Additionally, a translation policy will be introduced, offering grants for translating Odia books into other Indian and foreign languages, the minister said. The Odisha Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies will receive an annual grant of Rs 2 crore to be developed into a centre of excellence.

A policy will be devised to promote science, technical, and medical education in Odia language, including the institution of a Chief Minister’s Cup for debating in Odia among students.

The State also plans to expand the printing museum in Cuttack into the Indian Printing Museum, showcasing global printing culture, the minister said.

Efforts will be made to establish Odia chairs in universities across India and abroad, with proposals already in process for five universities, he said.