Rs 1.66 crore fake property deal case: J&K Crime Branch files chargesheet against 4 accused

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Tuesday that it has filed a chargesheet against four accused in a Rs 1.66 crore fraud linked to a fake property deal.

A statement issued by the Crime Branch said, "The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday said that it has filed a chargesheet before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against four accused individuals: Abdul Wahid Khan, resident of Khan Mohalla, Baghat-e-Barzulla, Srinagar; Mohammad Yousuf Malik, resident of Nai Sarak Habba Kadal, Srinagar, at present Natipora Srinagar; Mohammad Ashraf Mir, resident of Hakhripora Pulwama; and Mohammad Maqbool Shah, resident of Peerbagh Srinagar."

The complainants alleged that they intended to purchase a house with sufficient land, and were approached by these accused persons posing as property dealers.

"The accused allegedly presented a double-storey house with one kanal and five marlas of land at Chinar Colony, Baghat-i-Barzulla, owned by Mst. Koshaliya, the widow of Jawahar Lal Rafiz, and induced the complainants to pay Rs 1.16 crore by preparing a false agreement to sell the migrant property," the statement said.

It is further alleged that the accused subsequently inflated the sale price and extracted an additional Rs 50 lakh, bringing the total amount to Rs 1.66 crore.

The complainants were neither handed possession of the property nor refunded their money. Investigation established that the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy and executed fraudulent documents to misappropriate the complainants' hard-earned money.

"Accordingly, a charge sheet in FIR No. 14/2018 under Sections 420, 468, 471 read with 120-B RPC has been filed before the Hon’ble Court for judicial determination," the statement by the Crime Branch read.

During the course of proceedings, the Court has remanded two of the accused, namely Mohammad Yousuf Malik, resident of Nai Sarak Habba Kadal Srinagar, at present, Natipora Srinagar and Mohammad Maqbool Shah, resident of Peerbagh Srinagar, to judicial lock-up.