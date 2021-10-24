Rs 17,691 Crores invested in 157 approved medical colleges since 2014: Centre

New Delhi: Government of India has given a nod to as many as 157 new medical colleges since 2014 and has invested a total of Rs 17,691.08 crore on these projects, said the Centre on Sunday here.

Nearly 16,000 undergraduate medical seats would be added on completion of these projects. Of these, 6,500 seats have already been created with the functioning of 64 new Medical Colleges.

The Central Government has also provided about Rs 2,451.1 crore for upgradation of existing state governments or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country, added the statement.

The medical colleges are established under the scheme in those districts which do not have either a government or private medical college. The preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts.

Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. Of the 157 new colleges that are being established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, 39 are being set up in aspirational districts.

The Health Ministry said that with the objective of creating 10,000 MBBS seats in the government colleges, the Ministry is also implementing the centrally sponsored scheme for upgradation of existing State government, Central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats.

The funding pattern for the project is 90:10 by Central and State Governments respectively for the Northeastern States and Special category States. However, the ratio is 60:40 for other states with the upper ceiling cost pegged at Rs 1.20 crore per seat. A total of 48 colleges in 15 states have been approved for increase of 3,325 seats with Rs 6,719.11 crore released as the Centre's share, said the ministry.