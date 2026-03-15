Rs 684 cr PM-KISAN payout for Odisha farmers: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said over 34 lakh farmers from the State received Rs 684 crore as an instalment of the PM-KISAN disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Guwahati. Majhi was attending the State-level function here marking the 22nd instalment disbursement of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Around 9.32 crore farmers across the country got Rs 2,000 as an instalment under the PM-KISAN.

Taking to X, Majhi wrote, “Our farmer brothers and sisters are the true architects of prosperity. Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has released the 22nd instalment of the ‘PM Kisan’ scheme from Guwahati, Assam. Through this, a direct transfer of Rs 684 crore has been made to the bank accounts of approximately 34.24 lakh farmers in our State.”

The Chief Minister noted that the ‘double-engine’ government (BJP govt in Odisha and at the Centre) is steadfastly committed to the holistic development of every farmer family. “Through the combined impact of PM Kisan along with our State’s ‘CM Kisan’ and ‘Subhadra’ schemes, today we have been able to multiply the annual income of farmer families by manifold,” Majhi said.

Stating that this is not merely an assistance but rather a tribute to the dignity and self-reliance of farmers, the Chief Minister said that for the development of agriculture and the welfare of farmers, the BJP government in Odisha has also been providing Rs 3,100 for every quintal of paddy.

Not only that, through the ‘Krushak Vidyanidhi’ scheme, scholarships are being provided for higher education to empower and educate the children of farmer families. “By advancing agriculture and farmers, we are moving forward to build a ‘Prosperous Odisha’. Let us all come together to turn this resolve into reality,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the PM-KISAN scheme in helping farmers purchase seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural inputs. He said that the farmers get Rs 6,000 per annum in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Majhi urged all eligible farmers in Odisha to fulfil the scheme’s mandatory criteria -- including e-KYC, land record updates, Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts, and name corrections as per Aadhaar -- to ensure they receive full benefits without interruption.

Apart from PM-KISAN, Majhi said the farmers also received CM-KISAN scheme under which an additional Rs 4,000 annually (in two instalments) was given to eligible farmers. Over 51.54 lakh beneficiaries have received more than Rs 2,991 crore under this initiative so far, including support for more than 3,236 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) farmers and 31,695 farmers from urban areas.