Rs 9.57 cr fine on 17K traffic violators

The State Transport Authority (STA) in Odisha has imposed Rs 9.57 crore as fine on 17,831 people for violating motor vehicle norms during a special drive, an official statement said on Sunday. The fines were imposed on the first day of the statewide drive launched on Saturday. The drive will continue till the end of this month, it said.

Joint enforcement teams comprising officers from the transport and police departments, and the district administrations are participating in the special drive, the STA statement said. On the first day, 17,831 e-challans were issued against persons found violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. A fine of Rs 9.57 crore has been imposed on these violators. Besides, 64 vehicles have been seized for serious violations of road safety rules, it said.

During the drive, special emphasis has been laid on preventing major causes of road accidents such as speeding, drunk-driving, riding without helmets, riding in the wrong direction, illegal parking, using mobile phones while driving and overloading, among others. Action is being taken against the violators, it said.

The enforcement drive is being carried out in accident-prone zones, national and state highways, and mining and industrial areas, the statement said. Along with this, special emphasis has been laid on compliance with driving licences, overloading and other legal rules of tippers, dumpers, lorries and other heavy vehicles engaged in mining and construction work, it said.

The special drive is scheduled to run from March 21 to 31, with enforcement teams operating in daily morning and evening shifts.

The campaign was launched under the directives of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and is being spearheaded by State Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.

Alongside strict enforcement, the government is conducting community engagement activities. Drivers are receiving on-spot counselling regarding the dangers of speeding and the importance of seat-belts.