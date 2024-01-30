Live
Just In
RS Chairman revokes suspension of 11 members
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has revoked the suspension of 11 members on Tuesday.
The Committee of Privileges of Rajya Sabha has held that the 11 members breached the privilege and contempt of the council. It recommended that the period of suspension already suffered by the members be treated as sufficient punishment for the transgression.
Rajya Sabha MPs Shrimati Jebi Mather Hisham, L. Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, G. C. Chandrashekhar, Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P., M. Mohamed Abdulla, John Brittas, and A.A. Rahim.
Chairman Rajya Sabha has invoked the authority vested in him including under Rules 202 and 266 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to revoke the suspension enabling the members to attend the Special address by the Hon'ble President to be held on January 31.