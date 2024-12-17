RS debate: Amit Shah attacks Cong over ‘blank’ Constitution, 50 pc quota pledge and more

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack at the Congress party over its ‘misadventures’ and brazen attempts to amend the Constitution while also calling out its minority appeasement-driven policy.

Concluding the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Amit Shah pulled no punches in slamming the 54-year-old ‘young’ Congress leader and also the party's 'befooling tactics' to mislead the voters during elections, thereby making a mockery of the Constitution.

He said that the ‘young leader’, who roams around with a copy of the Constitution and brags about protecting it, carried a blank copy of the sacred book at one of the public gatherings.

“The blank copy of the Constitution is the biggest fraud ever,” the HM said and termed the claims of ‘Constitution in danger’ allegations, a political gimmick.

Amit Shah also lambasted the Congress on multiple other issues including ‘breaching the 50 per cent reservation mark’ pledge, Article 370 and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He said that the Congress has always practised appeasement politics and used the Muslim community as a mere vote bank while it was the BJP government which abolished Triple Talaq and brought equality for Muslim mothers and sisters.

Congress brought the Muslim personal law board and now promises to increase the quota limit above 50 per cent. It has a secret motive of taking away the rights of the backward and giving reservations to Muslim minorities.

"BJP will never allow religion-based reservation in the country. Even if BJP is left with a single member in the House, it will not allow reservation on the basis of religion," said Shah, replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition over Article 370, he said that the critics said that blood would spill on the streets if this was revoked but today, the Valley is witnessing unprecedented growth and a spurt in businesses.

“Leave aside stone-pelting, not even pebbles are being thrown after the abrogation of Article 370,” Amit Shah said, eliciting cheers and applause from the treasury benches.

The Home Minister also slammed the Congress-led INDIA bloc over its opposition to the Uniform Civil Code. He said that the BJP government doesn’t act unilaterally and makes policy decisions with a larger consensus.

He said that the Uttarakhand government has implemented UCC, however, the other BJP-ruled states haven’t not followed suit yet as the feedback and assessments over the law will also be taken into account.



