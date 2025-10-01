RSS Centenary: PM Modi Highlights Role Of Sangh In Freedom Struggle, Releases Coin And Stamp

At the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the organisation’s sacrifices during India’s independence struggle, stating that its members, including founder Dr. KB Hedgewar, were imprisoned for their nationalist work. Modi recalled that RSS volunteers faced repression both under the British and the Nizams but stood firm in their commitment to "nation first."

To commemorate the occasion, Modi released a special postage stamp and coin, marking the first time Bharat Mata’s image has appeared on Indian currency. The coin also bears the RSS motto, “Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama” (Everything is for the nation, nothing is mine).

Drawing a connection between Vijayadashami and the founding of RSS 100 years ago, Modi said its establishment symbolised the revival of a timeless tradition of fighting injustice. He also stressed that despite bans, conspiracies, and challenges, RSS never strayed from its democratic values or its vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.”

The Prime Minister said the Sangh and its affiliated organisations have always worked with unity toward a single goal: building the nation. He added that RSS swayamsevaks maintained faith in constitutional institutions, even during difficult times such as the Emergency, and contributed to movements in Goa, Hyderabad, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.