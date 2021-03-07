RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Along with Mr Bhagwat, the General Secretary of RSS Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi also received his first dose of the vaccine against novel coronavirus at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Several other union ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishakar, Jitendra Singh and politicians have also received their first dose of the vaccine in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06 crore on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

A total of 11,64,422vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fiftieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination, they added.