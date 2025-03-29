RSS-Linked Magazine Alleges Mohanlal's ‘L2: Empuraan’ Promotes Anti-Hindu, Anti-BJP Narrative

An RSS-affiliated magazine has accused the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’ of promoting an anti-Hindu and anti-BJP narrative. The allegations were published in an article by the magazine, sparking debate among film enthusiasts and political circles.

‘L2: Empuraan’, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. The film, which is currently in production, has been a topic of discussion due to its political undertones and its portrayal of power struggles.

Allegations by the RSS-Linked Magazine

The right-wing publication claimed that the film’s themes and dialogues reflect a biased ideological stance, subtly targeting Hindu traditions and the BJP. The article also suggested that certain elements in ‘L2: Empuraan’ align with a larger narrative seen in some sections of the Malayalam film industry, which it alleges is critical of right-wing politics.

While the magazine did not provide specific examples from the film—since it is still in production—it cited past instances of Malayalam cinema incorporating political commentary in its storytelling.

Filmmakers Yet to Respond

Neither Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, nor the production team have responded to the allegations. However, fans of the franchise argue that the claims are premature, as the movie has not been released and its actual narrative remains unknown.

Cinema and Political Narratives in Kerala

Malayalam cinema has often been at the center of political discourse, with several films addressing social and political issues. ‘Lucifer’, the first installment of the franchise, featured themes of power, corruption, and political intrigue, leading many to speculate that its sequel will delve deeper into similar themes.

With ‘L2: Empuraan’ expected to be a pan-Indian release, the controversy surrounding its alleged political messaging adds another layer of interest to the film’s already massive anticipation.

As the debate continues, all eyes remain on the makers of ‘L2: Empuraan’, who are yet to clarify their stance on the allegations. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2025.