RTI Reveals Niti Aayog Has Not Studied Fiscal Impact Of State Freebie Schemes

Amid an ongoing nationwide debate on the economic viability of state-funded “freebie” schemes, a Right to Information (RTI) reply has highlighted a significant gap in official policy research. Niti Aayog, the central government’s apex public policy think tank, has acknowledged that it has not carried out any study or assessment on the fiscal sustainability or long-term economic consequences of such schemes introduced by state governments.

The disclosure came in response to an RTI application filed by India Today, which sought information on whether Niti Aayog had analysed the financial impact of welfare sops and direct cash transfers announced by states. In its response, the think tank stated that, after due examination, it did not possess any direct or indirect information related to the query and advised the applicant to refer to its official website.

This admission is notable given that concerns over freebies have been repeatedly flagged at the highest levels of government. In April 2022, during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior officials cautioned that unchecked populist spending during elections could push some states into serious fiscal stress, drawing comparisons with economic crises seen in countries such as Sri Lanka and Greece.

The Prime Minister later reinforced these concerns in public speeches, warning against what he termed a “revdi culture”. In July 2022, while addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, he said that distributing freebies to win votes was harmful to the country’s development, reiterating similar views at another event in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

The Reserve Bank of India has also raised alarms over such spending. In its report State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2024–25, the central bank pointed out that many states have announced measures like farm loan waivers, free electricity, complimentary public transport, allowances for unemployed youth and direct cash transfers to women. The RBI warned that these initiatives could strain state finances, reduce available resources and weaken their ability to invest in essential social and economic infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, Niti Aayog’s response gains added significance. Its annual reports indicate that since 2022, the think tank has completed 34 studies and approved 32 new research projects. However, none of these have examined the fiscal sustainability or long-term economic implications of state-level freebie schemes, despite repeated warnings from the Prime Minister, senior officials and the RBI.

Instead, Niti Aayog’s recent research work has focused on areas such as capacity-building frameworks, sector-specific diagnostics, pilot project evaluations, institutional reviews and limited thematic studies. To understand how research priorities are chosen, India Today filed another RTI application seeking details of the criteria used to select research topics. In reply, Niti Aayog referred to the Research Scheme of Niti Aayog (RSNA) guidelines available online.

Under the RSNA 2021 framework, research topics may be either solicited by Niti Aayog in identified priority areas or proposed by external organisations. In both cases, however, proposals require scrutiny by the relevant division and approval from senior members, effectively leaving topic selection under the think tank’s internal control.

With no dedicated study on freebies despite sustained political and institutional concern, the RTI response raises a broader question about whether the absence of such research reflects a deliberate choice or an oversight.