RTO Warns Against Misuse of White Plate Vehicles for Commercial Purposes

The RTO (Regional Transport Office) has issued a warning regarding the misuse of white registration plate vehicles.

These vehicles are meant for personal use only. In contrast, yellow number plates are for vehicles used commercially, such as those available for hire or rent.

Authorities have noticed that white plate vehicles, which are meant for personal use, are being used for commercial activities like ride-sharing.

This is causing the government to lose tax revenue and creating unfair competition for owners of yellow plate vehicles, who pay higher taxes for commercial use.

The problem has grown because some people are using unofficial apps and social media to promote these white plate vehicles for commercial purposes.

To solve this, the transport department plans to take strong action, including fines and license suspensions, to protect owners of yellow plate vehicles who follow the rules.