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Rubio pushes energy ties, Venezuelan crude

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US Secretary of State visits Ambani's Jamnagar refinery

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited Anant Ambani with wife Radhika Merchant and others during the formers visit to Reliance Industries giant oil-refining complex, in Jamnagar on Wednesday
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited Anant Ambani with wife Radhika Merchant and others during the former's visit to Reliance Industries' giant oil-refining complex, in Jamnagar on Wednesday

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Jamnagar (Gujarat): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday visited Reliance Industries' sprawling Jamnagar complex, bringing Washington's push to deepen energy ties with India into focus at a time when the Trump administration is seeking greater access to the country's refining capacity, more purchases of American energy and expanded investment by Indian companies in the United States.

Rubio, accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, toured the world’s largest single-site oil-refining complex, the Vantara wildlife rescue and conservation centre, and Reliance’s emerging clean-energy manufacturing hub, people familiar with the visit said. He spent a few hours in Jamnagar before departing for the United States. Almost the entire Ambani family, led by billionaire Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, welcomed the US delegation.

The Hans India
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Marco RubioReliance IndustriesJamnagar RefineryUS India RelationsEnergy Diplomacy
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