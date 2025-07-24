Ruckus erupts in Bihar assembly; Tejashwi Yadav alleges abuse by BJP MLAs

Patna: A day before the monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly concluded, the House witnessed chaos on Thursday as MLAs from both the ruling and opposition parties clashed, leading to a brief scuffle before marshals intervened to restore order.

The uproar began during a discussion on the special intensive revision of the voter list, with Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav questioning the government.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary interrupted Yadav, saying, "What will a person whose father is a criminal in Bihar say? He is a robber."

In response, Tejashwi retorted sharply, escalating tensions and leading to heated exchanges between the two sides, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that BJP MLAs, including Taraiya MLA Janak Singh, abused him repeatedly inside the House.

"Yesterday, the Deputy Chief Minister was abusing, and today his disciples are abusing. BJP leaders do not have the courage to listen to the truth," Tejashwi said, adding that his mother and sisters were also abused inside the Assembly.

Tejashwi denied using any abusive language himself, stating, "If we have used any abusive words, then prove it. BJP’s state president Dilip Jaiswal has a dictionary of abuses, let them check and tell which word I used."

Countering the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha accused RJD MLAs of using abusive language and attempting to provoke the ruling party by pointing fingers.

"It is unfortunate that such incidents are happening. Both the ruling party and the opposition need to maintain the dignity of the House," he said.

Sinha further alleged that the RJD’s behaviour reflected a mentality of people who studied in the school of Jungle Raj, claiming that despite public rejection, the arrogance of the opposition has not ended.

The Assembly session has seen repeated disruptions over the voter list revision issue, with the opposition accusing the government of irregularities, while the ruling party has denied the allegations, leading to confrontations inside and outside the House.



