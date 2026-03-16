Rushikulya rookery comes alive as Olive Ridleys arrive for nesting

Berhampur: Rushikulyarookery witnessed spectacular revival of the mass nesting of Olive Ridley sea turtles, which began on Saturday night. In a breathtaking nocturnal spectacle along the shores of the Bay of Bengal, as many as 10,220 female turtles emerged from the sea to lay their eggs in the beach sands.

The impressive turnout follows a promising prelude of nearly 5,700 sporadic nests recorded earlier along the coastline, indicating a vibrant start to the 2026 nesting season. The beach stretch from Purunabandh to Prayagi has now turned into a lively cradle of life, as thousands of turtles continue their age-old journey ashore to ensure the survival of their species.

Forest officials, supported by local volunteers and fishing communities, are maintaining strict vigil to safeguard the nesting process. Enforcement of no-trawl fishing zones in the nearby waters and active community participation have significantly contributed to creating a safe environment for the endangered marine reptiles.

Authorities have also clarified reports of turtle deaths at Haripur beach. Contrary to rumours of 30 deaths, field staff confirmed 11 casualties. The dead turtles are being buried as per departmental standard operating procedures.

With round-the-clock surveillance now in place to protect the countless eggs hidden beneath the sand, the Forest department remains optimistic about a successful nesting season. The unfolding Arribada once again highlights Odisha’s vital role as one of the world’s most important natural sanctuaries for the Olive Ridley turtles.

Odisha’s coast is the world’s largest mass nesting site for Olive Ridleys, with Rushikulya and Gahirmatha being the most notable rookeries. The 2025 season saw a record-breaking arrival of 7 lakh turtles at Rushikulya, attributed to favourable climatic conditions and effective conservation efforts like ‘Operation Olivia’ by the Indian Coast Guard. The eggs laid now are expected to hatch in 45 to 60 days, depending on sand temperature. Higher temperatures typically produce more females.

The Odisha government has initiated the process to grant the Rushikulya rookery a “Biodiversity Heritage Site” tag, covering approximately 747 hectares to enhance its legal protection.