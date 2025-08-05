Russia Condemns US Threats Against India Over Oil Trade A Illegal Coercion

Russia has strongly criticized the United States for threatening India with tariffs over its purchase of Russian oil, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declaring such coercive tactics as illegal under international law. The Russian government's firm response came following President Donald Trump's latest warning to India about revised tariffs if New Delhi continues its energy trade relationship with Moscow.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Peskov emphasized that attempting to force countries to cease trading with Russia violates international legal principles and sovereign rights. The Kremlin spokesperson asserted that all nations possess the fundamental right to choose their own trading partners and should not face external pressure or threats for exercising this sovereignty in their economic relationships.

The Russian official characterized the US pressure tactics as threatening behavior that undermines the principle of free trade and sovereign decision-making in international commerce. Peskov made it clear that Russia interprets such coercive measures against its trading partners as direct threats that challenge established norms of international economic cooperation and diplomatic relations.

Peskov's statement directly addressed the broader implications of American economic diplomacy, stating that sovereign countries should have complete freedom to select their trading partners, choose forms of trade and economic cooperation, and pursue arrangements that serve their national interests without external interference or intimidation from third parties.

The Kremlin's response followed Trump's Monday night warning to India, where the US President threatened substantial tariff increases unless New Delhi halted its purchases of Russian oil and military products. Trump's warning was part of his broader strategy to pressure Russia into accepting a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict by targeting Moscow's economic relationships with major trading partners.

In his social media post, Trump accused India of purchasing massive quantities of Russian oil and subsequently reselling much of it on international markets for significant profits. The US President claimed that India demonstrated indifference to Ukrainian casualties caused by what he termed the "Russian War Machine," using this moral argument to justify his threatened economic sanctions.

Trump specifically announced plans to substantially increase tariffs on Indian goods, building upon the 25 percent tariffs that had already been implemented starting August 1. The US President justified these earlier tariffs by claiming that India imposed the world's highest tariffs on American goods, creating an unfair trade imbalance that required corrective action.

The escalating trade tensions occur within the context of Trump's efforts to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine by pressuring Russia through economic isolation. However, the strategy of targeting Russia's trading partners has created diplomatic complications with allies and strategic partners, particularly India, which maintains a non-aligned foreign policy stance.

India's Ministry of External Affairs responded to Trump's threats with a strongly-worded statement condemning what it characterized as unjustified and unreasonable targeting by the United States. The Indian government emphasized that as a major economy, it would take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security against external pressure.

The Indian response highlighted the contradictory nature of US demands, pointing out that both the United States and European Union continue maintaining their own trade relationships with Russia while simultaneously pressuring India to sever its economic ties with Moscow. This apparent double standard has become a central point of contention in the diplomatic dispute.

India's position emphasizes its strategic autonomy in foreign policy decision-making, particularly regarding energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens. The country has maintained that its oil purchases from Russia were necessitated by traditional suppliers redirecting their resources to European markets following the Ukraine conflict's outbreak, and that the US initially encouraged such imports during the war's early stages.

The Russian support for India's position reflects Moscow's broader strategy of maintaining international economic relationships despite Western sanctions and pressure campaigns. By characterizing US threats as illegal, Russia is attempting to frame the dispute in terms of international law and sovereign rights rather than merely economic or geopolitical considerations.

The diplomatic standoff illustrates the complex challenges facing the Trump administration's approach to pressuring Russia through its trading partners. While China, another major purchaser of Russian oil and a significant US geopolitical rival, has largely escaped similar threats, India's status as a strategic partner makes the coercive approach particularly problematic for broader US diplomatic objectives.

The situation demonstrates the limitations of using economic coercion against sovereign nations that maintain independent foreign policies, particularly when those nations possess significant economic leverage and alternative partnerships that can offset potential US sanctions or tariffs.