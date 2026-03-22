Russian Oil Tanker Diverted From China Reaches India’s Mangaluru Port

An oil tanker named Aqua Titan, carrying Russian crude oil, reached Mangaluru port on Saturday evening after being rerouted from its original destination, China.

The vessel is reportedly the first of at least seven tankers that were initially headed to China but have now been redirected towards India. This shift comes as New Delhi looks to strengthen its energy security amid ongoing global disruptions linked to the Iran war.

According to reports, the rerouting of these shipments was tracked by maritime analytics firm Vortexa. The change in course follows a temporary waiver granted by the United States, allowing India to purchase Russian oil that had been held up at sea due to sanctions.

The arrival of the tanker highlights India’s strategic efforts to secure crude supplies during a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in global energy markets.

More updates are expected as additional vessels make their way to Indian ports.