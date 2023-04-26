S Jaishankar Met Indian Community In Bogota And Shared India's Transformation Into New India

S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, met with members of the Indian community in Bogota on Wednesday to kick off his visit to Colombia and discuss India's transformation into the "New India" and its ramifications for the rest of the world. Jaishankar also emphasised PM Narendra Modi's leadership qualities and his efforts to uphold the dignity and trust of Indians living overseas.

The visit to Colombia by Jaishankar would mark the nation's first by a foreign minister. He was scheduled to meet with a number of influential figures from the government, business, and civil society. Alvaro Leyva Duran, Colombia's foreign minister, and EAM would discuss the bilateral ties.

Guyana (April 21–23), Panama (April 24–25), Colombia (April 25–27), and the Dominican Republic (April 27–29) are all destinations for Jaishankar's official visits. He is making his first trip as an EAM to these nations.

Started my visit to Colombia by meeting the Indian community in Bogota.



Shared with them the transformation underway in India and its global implications. Underlined how the world is recognizing the capabilities and contributions of a New India.



Meanwhile, the momentum of the India-Latin American countries contacts is increased by EAM's travel to these four nations, as well as his bilateral engagements and interactions with counterparts of significant regional groups: CARICOM and SICA.



According to a news statement from the ministry of external affairs, it will present a chance to maintain high-level relationships with Latin American and Caribbean nations and to investigate potential new areas of cooperation in a wide range of fields, particularly in the event of a pandemic.Jaishankar further highlighted the desire of the new India to collaborate with the SICA.