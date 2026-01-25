Sabarimala gold theft case: CPI(M) reaffirms support for SIT probe, criticises Cong

The CPI(M) on Sunday reiterated its full support for the ongoing investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case, rejecting allegations by the Congress that the Kerala government was attempting to derail the probe by influencing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the High Court.

Speaking to the media, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan said the party’s position on the issue had been consistent from the very beginning. “We have supported the investigation in full. Our stand has not changed since the time the demand for a Special Investigation Team was raised. Whoever is found guilty must face action, without any exception,” he said.

Govindan referred to developments dating back to 2017 to underline the seriousness of the case.

He recalled that a flagpole at the Sabarimala temple was allegedly declared termite-infested under false pretences and subsequently replaced. Following this, the vachivahanam -- a sacred ceremonial idol at the top of the temple masthead -- was allegedly handed over illegally to the tantri.

According to Govindan, the object was later recovered from the tantri’s residence.

“These events formed the basis for the court ordering an investigation spanning the past 20 years,” he said.

Dismissing allegations raised by Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Govindan said claims that the probe was being mishandled were baseless.

He pointed out that the investigation was being closely monitored by the Kerala High Court, and therefore, accusations of government interference were premature.

“The probe is still ongoing. There is no justification in blaming the state government at this stage,” he added.

Govindan also took a swipe at the Congress, alleging selective outrage. He referred to the prime accused’s reported meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and said the opposition had failed to offer a clear explanation on that front.

He further recalled Congress MPs raising slogans such as “Pottiye kettiye” in Parliament, asserting that recent developments had made it evident who had enabled Unnikrishnan Potty.

“Let the investigation proceed to its logical conclusion. We will continue to extend full cooperation,” he said.

On Saturday, Satheesan had alleged serious lapses in the probe, accusing the SIT of failing to complete the investigation and file the charge-sheet within the stipulated time. He also claimed that the probe team was under intense pressure from the state government.