Sadhus, Saints, Kalpavasis Join Grand Snan Amid ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Chants

Prayagraj, January 15 - A profound surge of devotion was witnessed in Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. On the second major Snan of the Magh Mela, held along the sacred banks of the Triveni Sangam, devotees from across the country gathered to take a holy dip at the confluence. Owing to meticulous planning and effective arrangements by the administration, the second Snan concluded smoothly and successfully.

The ritual bathing began early in the morning at various ghats across the Magh Mela area. Kalpavasis reached the Triveni Sangam, immersed themselves in the sacred waters, and observed the Sankranti tradition by donating khichdi and jaggery.

Dandi sadhus and saints of the Acharya sect performed ritual baths at nearby Ganga ghats and offered prayers to Lord Surya on the occasion of Uttarayan. Although the Magh Mela does not traditionally include Akhara baths, several Naga ascetics associated with various Akharas also arrived at the Sangam to take a Sankranti dip, seeking spiritual merit. On this occasion, Jyotishpeethadhishwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati formally launched his ‘Gau Pratishtha Prerna Yatra’ after performing Ganga Puja. With clear weather prevailing, the inflow of devotees continued to rise throughout the day. Mela Officer Rishiraj stated that by 4 pm on Thursday, over 9.1 million devotees had taken a holy dip, with the number increasing to 10.3 million by sunset.

Devotees from all sections of society participated in the Makar Sankranti Snan with equal fervour. The Sanatani Kinnar Akhara, which is observing Kalpavas at Prayagwal Nagar in the Magh Mela area, proceeded to the Ganga ghats with great enthusiasm in the morning. Along the route, disciples of the Akhara performed the Tandava dance, filling the atmosphere with devotion and spiritual energy. Upon reaching the riverbank, the members first performed ritual bathing of their presiding deity, Bahuchara Mata, in the Ganga, followed by a collective holy dip.

During the occasion, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara, Kaushalya Nand Giri, appealed to devotees to uphold unity among Sanatanis, emphasizing that collective resolve and solidarity are essential for safeguarding cultural and spiritual values.