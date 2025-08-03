Sadhvi Pragya Receives Hero's Welcome In Bhopal Following Malegaon Blast Acquittal, Alleges Congress Conspiracy

Former BJP parliamentarian Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur received an enthusiastic homecoming in Bhopal on Sunday, marking her first return to the Madhya Pradesh capital following her acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. The controversial religious leader used the occasion to launch a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of orchestrating a deliberate conspiracy and demanding treason charges against the opposition party.

Speaking to media personnel after her arrival, Sadhvi Pragya characterized the recent court verdict that cleared her and six other accused individuals as a decisive rebuke to those who attempted to establish what she termed the "saffron terror" narrative. She expressed satisfaction that the judicial outcome had vindicated her position after seventeen years of legal proceedings.

The former Bhopal MP argued that the Congress party's approach to the case was driven by electoral considerations and appeasement politics. She alleged that the opposition party deliberately sought to frame the incident within a "saffron terror" framework to serve its political interests and cater to specific voter demographics.

In her most serious allegation, Sadhvi Pragya accused the Congress of engaging in treasonous activities through its handling of the case. She claimed that the party's actions constituted a betrayal of national interests and suggested that appropriate legal action should be pursued against Congress leadership for these alleged offenses.

The religious leader elaborated on what she described as systematic persecution of Hindu individuals during the investigation process. She alleged that Congress-led authorities deliberately targeted members of the Hindu community, filing fabricated cases and subjecting them to various forms of harassment as part of a broader political strategy.

Reflecting on the tragic incident itself, Sadhvi Pragya referenced the September 29, 2008 explosion in Malegaon that claimed six lives and injured approximately 100 people. The blast, caused by an explosive device attached to a motorcycle, occurred in an area with a significant Muslim population, leading to heightened communal tensions at the time.

The case gained national prominence when investigators arrested several individuals associated with Hindu right-wing organizations, prompting some Congress leaders to introduce the controversial "saffron terror" terminology into public discourse. This narrative suggested that Hindu extremist groups posed a significant terrorist threat, a characterization that became a major point of political contention.

Last month, a special National Investigation Agency court delivered its verdict, acquitting all seven accused individuals after concluding that the prosecution had failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt. This outcome followed years of legal battles and investigations that had become deeply intertwined with national political debates.

Sadhvi Pragya used her Bhopal appearance to claim vindication for her longstanding assertions of innocence. She described the acquittal as a triumph of truth and righteousness over what she characterized as false accusations and political manipulation.

In particularly serious allegations, the former MP claimed that investigating authorities had subjected her to torture and coercion in attempts to implicate high-profile political figures. She specifically alleged that investigators pressured her to make false statements against current Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to Sadhvi Pragya's account, she resisted these alleged attempts to force her into making fabricated accusations against prominent BJP leaders. She claimed that her refusal to cooperate with what she described as efforts to falsely implicate others resulted in enhanced persecution and mistreatment during her detention.

The religious leader, who began her political career through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, portrayed her experience as part of a broader pattern of targeting Hindu activists and organizations.

Her statements in Bhopal reflect the continuing political ramifications of the Malegaon case, which has remained a contentious issue in Indian politics for over a decade and a half. The case has been cited by various political parties to support different narratives about terrorism, communalism, and law enforcement practices in India.

The enthusiastic reception accorded to Sadhvi Pragya in Bhopal demonstrates the continued support she enjoys among certain sections of the Hindu nationalist movement, despite the controversies that have surrounded her throughout her political career. Her return to public prominence following the acquittal may signal her intention to resume an active role in political discourse and organizational activities.