Safeguard economic, energy security: Punjab CM to Centre ​

Chandigarh: As global tensions escalate in Gulf countries and disruptions in key maritime routes trigger uncertainty across markets, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday called on the Centre to act decisively, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take responsibility and leverage India’s global relationships to safeguard the country’s economic and energy security. ​

He cautioned that while PM Modi speaks of becoming a ‘vishwa guru’, the current trajectory risks reducing it to a ‘vishwa chela’ if timely and effective intervention is not made. ​

Citing the virtual meeting convened by the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers, CM Mann stated, “A war-like situation in Gulf countries has created panic across the world. The disruption of key sea routes is emerging as a major obstacle in global trade and supply chains.” ​

He highlighted that each state presented its concerns in detail, noting that while some states depend on mining or coastal trade, Punjab’s economy is closely tied to agriculture, industry, and its border location.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, he said, “This is the time for the Prime Minister to step forward and play a responsible role in stopping the war. The strong relationships that the Prime Minister shares with leaders across countries must now be used in the interest of 140 crore Indians.” ​

Flagging immediate concerns for Punjab, particularly with the ongoing wheat procurement season, the Chief Minister added, “As wheat arrivals begin in mandis, it must be ensured that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in Punjab. Any disruption in fuel supply will directly impact farmers, transportation and procurement operations.” ​

CM Mann further said, “This is the moment for India to translate its global standing into concrete action that protects its people.” ​

Calling for urgent and coordinated intervention, the Chief Minister stressed that the Centre must act swiftly to stabilise supply chains, ensure uninterrupted fuel availability, and protect the country from the cascading impact of global instability. ​