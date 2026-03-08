Safety Gap On Oil Tanker Highlighted After Death Of Bihar Captain In Gulf Attack

India’s maritime regulator has raised concerns about possible safety lapses aboard an oil tanker that was struck during the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict near Oman. The advisory was issued after the death of Indian captain Ashish Kumar, who was among crew members trapped during the incident.

The vessel, Sky Light, came under attack near Khasab on March 1, triggering a fire that spread through the accommodation area. According to an advisory from the Directorate General of Shipping, crew members trapped inside may not have had proper equipment to break the porthole glass panels that could have served as an emergency escape route.

Officials believe the captain was trapped in his cabin while another crew member, Dalip Singh, remained stuck in another part of the accommodation area as flames engulfed the ship. Sources indicated that the only possible escape route was through the front portholes, but the crew reportedly lacked tools to break the glass.

Authorities later recovered severely burnt skeletal remains from the captain’s cabin, which are believed to be Kumar’s. DNA testing will be conducted to confirm the identity, and arrangements are being made for his family to travel to Dubai for the process.

The attack occurred in waters near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, which has witnessed heightened security risks due to escalating tensions in West Asia. In recent weeks, commercial vessels in the region have reportedly faced threats from drones, missiles and explosive-laden small boats.

Indian authorities said at least 66 Indian-flagged vessels were operating in the Persian Gulf region at the time, placing hundreds of Indian seafarers in waters considered high-risk. The maritime advisory has urged ships to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and report suspicious activity, including drone sightings or unidentified boats.

Shipping companies have also been advised to set up 24-hour emergency communication systems and provide psychological support to seafarers and their families during crisis situations.