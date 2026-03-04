Safety Of Indians Paramount: PM's diplomatic outreach amid Middle East turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Sultan of Oman and the Crown Prince of Kuwait amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, expressing concern over recent attacks and reviewing the security of the Indian community in the two Gulf nations.

PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. He also spoke with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

During both discussions, the Prime Minister conveyed India’s concern at the attacks in the respective countries and discussed the welfare and security of Indians residing there. Later, PM also spoke to Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He condemned the attacks on Qatar and thanked Qatari leadership for support and care of the Indian community in Qatar.

In the last 48 hours, Prime Minister Modi has spoken to leaders of UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. The outreach is part of India’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Gulf partners following the recent escalation in the region, and as the conflict between the US and Iran has widened across the region.

With a large Indian diaspora living and working across the Gulf, New Delhi has been closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with regional leadership to ensure their safety.