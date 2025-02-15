  • Menu
‘Sahaya’ scheme to resettle beggars

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has so far identified 5,318 beggars across various districts and is implementing the ‘Sahaya’ scheme to help them become self-employed, a minister told the Assembly during the ongoing Budget session on Friday.

In a written reply, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister Nityananda Gond said, “Out of 5,318 beggars identified in the State, Cuttack tops the list with 1,060.” Additionally, there are 595 beggars in Bargarh district, followed by 545 in Ganjam, Sundargarh (417) Puri (350), Kalahandi (237) and 205 in Angul district, among others, Gond added.

“Out of the State’s 30 districts, Balasore, Boudh, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur have been made beggar-free,” he said. The minister said, “The government has been implementing the ‘Sahaya’ scheme since 2017-18, under which steps are being taken to rehabilitate beggars.” Under the scheme, there’s a provision to identify the beggars and impart training to make them self-employed, he said in his written reply.

“The government has also been taking steps to open rehabilitation centres for beggars,” the minister added.

