Sailing vessel INSV Tarini embarks on second leg of expedition to New Zealand

New Delhi: The Indian Naval Sailing vessel INSV Tarini sailed out from Fremantle, Australia on November 24 for the second leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama's (NSP-II) expedition to Lyttelton, New Zealand.

According to the Indian Navy, Tarini and her intrepid crew were seen off by an enthusiastic crowd cheering for the safe passage to Lyttelton. The voyage will cover 3400 nautical miles (6300 kilometres) in approximately 20 days, and it will see the crew experience varied weather conditions, including frontal weather systems and dropping temperatures.

Navika Sagar Parikrama-II, which was flagged off by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on October 2, is an Indian Navy expedition undertaking a dual-handed circumnavigation of the earth by two women officers of the Navy onboard 56 ft INSV Tarini.

Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A made a planned stop at Fremantle on November 9 after a 39-day voyage covering 4900 nautical miles under sail, to a warm welcome by Consul General of India in Perth, DA Canberra, officials of the Royal Australian Navy, and members of the Indian diaspora comprising mainly Indian Armed Forces Veterans.

At Fremantle and Perth, the crew engaged in various impactful activities showcasing the Indian Navy’s contribution in promoting gender equality and global maritime cooperation while also representing India’s progress in maritime exploration and women’s empowerment.

Fostering cultural and historical connections between the two countries and recognising their achievements, the crew were honoured as special invitees at the Western Australia Parliament where they interacted with parliamentarians and also attended a session of the Parliament where a statement was made in the house, acknowledging the expedition and their journey thus far.

During the stopover, Tarini underwent checks of all systems and repairs to defects under the supervision of a shore support team from India and stocked up with provisions for the next leg. The crew was briefed by the team mentor, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd) on the passage ahead, who also assessed the boat.

Serving as ambassadors of India’s rich maritime heritage, they interacted with the Indian diaspora at a vibrant event coordinated by the Consul General of India in Perth. They also visited the Royal Australian Naval Base HMAS Stirling and the Ocean Reef High School. Sharing their journey and experiences with the students, the crew left a lasting impression on young minds, emphasising the importance of resilience, innovation, and pursuing dreams against challenges.

Indian Navy said that Phase II of the expedition will see INSV Tarini cross Cape Leeuwin, the Great Australian Bight, Tasmania and the South Island of New Zealand before calling on at Lyttelton.

