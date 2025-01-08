Saini releases Rs 216.25 cr as fodder subsidy for Gaushalas

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said that the government has taken a significant step towards the Gauvansh Sanrakshan in the state. He said that the government has decided to earmark all the land designated for Gau Charan across the state, and the money collected by the Panchayats for leasing this land will now be used for the Gaushalas.

Directions have also been issued to the officers concerned to prepare a roadmap under which the land designated for Gau Charan can be allocated to Gaushalas according to their needs for growing fodder, said Saini. The Chief Minister said this while addressing the gathering at the Gau Seva Samman Samaroh organized in District Panchkula on Tuesday. During the ceremony, the Chief Minister released a fodder grant of Rs 216.25 crore for the Gaushalas. He also facilitated the Gaushalas Sanchalak for becoming self-reliant. Saini said that dedicated efforts are being made by the present state government to make Gaushalas self-reliant.

Gaushalas are being encouraged to install biogas plants and technical assistance for this will be provided by the government.

Apart from this, the method of promo manure prepared from cow dung will also be shared with the Gaushalas, so that promo manure can be used as an alternative to DAP, he said.