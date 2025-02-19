Saint community slams Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ remark, demanding an apology

Mahakumbh Nagar: Holding a constitutional position makes them immune to saying anything and getting away with it did not go down well with the saint community coming down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remark referring to the Mahakumbh as "Mrityu Kumbh".

It has sparked strong reactions from the saint community. Religious leaders have denounced her statement, calling it an insult to Sanatan Dharma and the sanctity of the Mahakumbh.

Expressing their outrage, the saints unanimously demanded that Mamata Banerjee retract her words and issue a public apology. They emphasized that the Mahakumbh is not merely an event but the very soul of Sanatan culture, holding deep spiritual and cultural significance for crores of devotees.

Shri Mahant Jamuna Puri, National Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, strongly criticized Banerjee’s remarks, stating that such comments are highly inappropriate on the part of a leader holding a responsible position. “Prayagraj Mahakumbh is an ‘Amrit Parva’ whose grandeur has been witnessed by the world. Mamata Banerjee should not use disrespectful words for such a sacred event,” he said.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of Panch Dashnam Aavahan Akhara also condemned the statement, alleging that “West Bengal is turning into a death zone for Sanatanis. Thousands of Hindus have been killed, and during elections, lakhs are forced to flee. Instead of worrying about Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee should focus on the situation in her own state.” He further praised CM Yogi Adityanath for giving Mahakumbh global recognition and making it a historic event.

Mahant Rajendra Das, President of Nirmohi Ani Akhara, called Banerjee’s remarks an attack on Sanatan Dharma. “Prayagraj Mahakumbh has elevated Sanatan Dharma to new heights. Mamata Banerjee cannot comprehend its significance as she has always disrespected Sanatan values and traditions. By making such statements, she is following the path of Arvind Kejriwal, and her fate will be no different,” he remarked.

Mahamandaleshwar Ishwar Das Maharaj criticized Banerjee’s comments, stating that they reflect her anti-Sanatan mindset. “She has always opposed Sanatan Dharma and intends to turn Bengal into another Bangladesh,” he said.

Ayodhya Hanuman Garhi temple’s Mahant Raju Das called Mamata Banerjee’s statement 'unfortunate' and urged her to apologize for her words. Similarly, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, National General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, condemned the remark, asserting that “Mahakumbh is a symbol of Sanatan culture and faith, and the saint community strongly denounces Mamata Banerjee’s words.”

Swami Adhokshjanand Dev Tirth of Govardhan Math Puri suggested that Mamata Banerjee visit Prayagraj Mahakumbh to witness its spiritual grandeur. “More than 50 crore Sanatanis have attained divine experiences at this ‘Amrit Kumbh.’ Calling it a ‘Kumbh of Death’ is highly condemnable. Politicians should refrain from commenting on religious matters,” he said.