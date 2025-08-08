Salman Khan Visits Shera to Offer Condolences on His Father’s Demise

Bollywood condolence news: Mumbai -- - In a touching moment that reverberated with friends and fans like Bollywood star Salman Khan visits Shera residence to express Salman Khan condolences in the wake of the Shera father's death who Shera's mother was. The 88-year old, Sunder Singh Jolly suffered a loss with cancer. The funeral of Shera's father was held at the Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West in Mumbai In the morning, and in the course of the day, photos from the ceremony were published on paparazzi's accounts.

Later in the day when Salman went to the home of his trusted bodyguard over the many years, the video was shared on social media.

Salman Khan hugged Shera with warmth with a powerful gesture of warmth that said a lot. The two are well-known for their friendship that spans years--Shera is Salman's personal bodyguard and the head of security since 1995. The visit underscored the deep personal bond that runs behind that of a professional.

The videos that are trending on social media convey the quiet majesty in the moment. Salman gets out of the vehicle, embracing Shera with a hug before going into the building to pay respects then leaving the scene without any fanfare.

This particular incident is notable in the field of Bollywood condolence news not due to its flash and glamour, but for the honesty it displays--an emotional reminder that even celebrities are not immune to times of weakness and empathy. Salman Khan pays last tributes not just as a famous person but also as a close friend and brother.

In these uncertain moments, Salman Khan comforts Shera by not speaking and gestures, but rather with an embrace that demonstrates how deeply their bond has been formed over the course of decades of friendship, protection and respect for each other.