Salman Khurshid insulted Sanatan Dharma by comparing Rahul with Lord Ram: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna: Former union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Congress leader Salman Khurshid has insulted Sanatan Dharma by comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Shri Ram on Thursday.

While speaking to media persons in Patna, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Khurshid is a person who wrote books and articles and insulted the Hindu gods and goddesses.

"Salman Khurshid has again insulted the Sanatan Dharma by comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Shri Ram. The Congress party has a nature to insult Sanatan Dharma," Prasad said.

"Salman Khurshid rightly said that Mallikarjun Kharge is not his leader. His leader is Rahul Gandhi. We are also saying the same. Kharge is just a dummy president of the Congress party. We all know how he was made national president of the Congress party in the darkness of night. The Congress party believes in dynastic policies and it is proved through the statement of Salman Khurshid. The Congress never came out from dynastic politics," Prasad said.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar purchasing a jet and a helicopter, Prasad said: "Nitish Ji can buy a helicopter or a plane and roam around the world but there is no vacancy of Prime Minister in 2024. As far as Bihar is concerned, the BJP will form the government in 2025."

"Nitish Kumar claimed opposition unity in the country but what happened in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party did not come together in those two states. The opposition unity of Nitish Kumar failed. He can do whatever he wants but will not succeed in the future. The BJP will form the government at the Centre and in Bihar after the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections," Prasad claimed.