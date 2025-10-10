Samant Chauhan Unveils “First Breath” at Lakmē Fashion Week: A Symphony of Silks and Swarovski

The Day 3 at FDCI X Lakmē Fashion Week, witnessed Samant Chauhan showcase his collection, aptly titled “First Breath”, a mesmerizing display of elegance, structure, and opulence.

The collection captured a striking interplay of light and shadow, with architectural tailoring that highlighted the luxurious silks. Swarovski crystals added a gentle shimmer, elevating the surface textures and accentuating the delicate, intricate embroidery. While the embellishments retained a fragile, artisanal charm, the silhouettes spoke of sharp precision, elongated lines, cinched waists, and dramatic shapes brought modernity and style to traditional couture.

“First Breath” was more than a collection; it was a visual narrative of disciplined construction and refined grandeur. From fabrics to colors, detailing to silhouettes, every element harmonized seamlessly, creating a showcase that balanced couture artistry with contemporary elegance. Samant Chauhan’s presentation reaffirmed his mastery in transforming Indian textiles into sophisticated, high-fashion statements.

Ever since launching his label in 2005, Samant Chauhan has carved a distinctive place in the Indian fashion scene, celebrated for his devotion to indigenous textiles like Bhagalpur silk and his innovative approach to embroidery.

This collection proves yet again why Samant Chauhan remains a trailblazer in India’s luxury fashion landscape, merging heritage craftsmanship with visionary design.