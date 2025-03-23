Sambhal mosque committee’s president Zafar Ali held for 2024 violence

Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Mosque Committee, was on Sunday arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police for inciting a mob that turned violent in Sambhal on November 24 last year, killing four persons and leaving dozens injured.

The mosque committee’s president is accused of rioting and fabricating evidence with the intent to cause someone's conviction, among other offences, the police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said Ali’s arrest followed the recording of his statement at Sambhal Kotwali in connection with the violence.

The arrested mosque committee president is likely to be presented in court on Monday after he undergoes a medical check.

The police said that Ali's questioning started last evening, after which he was allowed to go home to follow his prayer routine.

“His questioning resumed on Sunday morning, after which he was arrested,” said a police officer.

Ali has been arrested under penal provisions dealing with rioting as the use of force or violence by an unlawful assembly, offence of obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions, endangering life or personal safety of others, mischief or causing damage to property,

Ali's arrest came in one of the 12 cases registered by the state police, against 159 accused, over the Sambal violence that allegedly involved the use of illegal foreign-made firearms by rioters.

He has been arrested as one of the masterminds of the violence that was planned soon after he was informed about a proposed survey of the historical mosque by officials of the archeology department, said a police source.

His role is also being examined in inciting locals against a survey that was forced to be cut short on November 19, 2024.

The violence involved gun-shots, stone-pelting and arson in Nakhasa Tiraha, Kotgarvi and Hindupura Kheda areas during the archaeological survey.

Soon after the violence last year, several families fled the area and their homes continue to remain locked.

The police suspect that some of the property owners and their relatives were involved in the violence.

The police are also probing allegations that some residents took to panic selling of their properties in the colonies near the mosque, fearing demolition.

The rumours were used by residents with criminal backgrounds to take possession of several properties in the area. These properties, numbering around 300, continue to remain locked since November.