Sambhal prepares for a peaceful Holi with tightened security and special patrols

Sambhal : The police administration in Sambhal is fully on alert for the upcoming Holi festival to be celebrated on Friday. The administration is ensuring strict security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Over 250 CCTV cameras and drones are reportedly being used to monitor every activity in the city, with senior police officers overseeing the entire operation. Authorities have made it clear that any suspicious activity or attempts to cause unrest will be immediately investigated and dealt with.

In preparation for the Holi processions, the administration has made special security arrangements along the routes. Several mosques have been covered with tarpaulins to avoid any potential disputes. Moreover, Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been deployed across the city to conduct continuous patrols in various areas.

To further bolster security, Sambhal has been divided into six zones and 29 sectors, each monitored by a magistrate-level officer to maintain law and order, say reports.

Along with the police personnel, six companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed, especially in sensitive areas, to respond swiftly in case of any incidents.

If any disturbance or conflict arises, these teams will immediately reach the location to control the situation. The police have made it clear that any mischievous elements attempting to disrupt peace will face strict legal action. Authorities have urged residents to celebrate Holi in a peaceful and harmonious manner.

The administration has also advised citizens not to pay attention to rumours and to report any suspicious activities to the police immediately.

In past years, similar stringent security measures have been implemented during festivals, ensuring the safety of the public. This year, the administration is working diligently to ensure that the festivities are celebrated peacefully and without incident.