Sameer Wankhede Denies ₹25 Crore Bribery Allegations In Aryan Khan Case

Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede has denied allegations that he demanded or accepted a ₹25 crore bribe in connection with the high-profile case involving Aryan Khan. Appearing before the Bombay High Court, Wankhede maintained that he had no role in any such demand and suggested that the accusations were wrongly attributed to him.

His lawyer argued that even the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case does not directly link Wankhede to the alleged bribery, asserting that the claims were misplaced. The court, however, emphasized that the key issue was not the absence of a chargesheet but whether sufficient material exists to support the case, asking the defence to justify why the FIR should be dismissed.

The controversy originates from the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug case, during which Wankhede was serving with the Narcotics Control Bureau. Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested during that period, although no drugs were found on him.

According to the FIR, a ₹25 crore bribe was allegedly sought from Shah Rukh Khan to prevent his son from being implicated. Wankhede’s counsel argued that these allegations are separate from other investigations involving him, including those related to disproportionate assets, and that there is no direct evidence tying him to any monetary demand.

The case continues to face delays, with the investigation still ongoing despite earlier assurances that it would be completed within a set timeframe. The court is expected to continue hearing the matter as the probe progresses.