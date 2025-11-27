Samyuktha Shanmuganathan Marries Anirudha Srikkanth in Chennai

Samyuktha Shanmuganathan married Anirudha Srikkanth in Chennai on Thursday.

This ended weeks of rumours and speculation.

Simple Traditional Ceremony

The wedding was simple and followed Hindu customs.

Only close family and friends attended the event.

Bride and Groom’s Look

Samyuktha wore a gold saree with temple jewellery.

Anirudha wore a gold shirt and dhoti.

Viral Wedding Photos

Pictures from the ceremony spread quickly on social media.

Fans shared congratulatory messages and celebrated the couple online.