Samyuktha Shanmuganathan Marries Anirudha Srikkanth in Chennai
Actor Samyuktha Shanmuganathan married former CSK cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth in a simple traditional ceremony in Chennai.
Samyuktha Shanmuganathan married Anirudha Srikkanth in Chennai on Thursday.
This ended weeks of rumours and speculation.
Simple Traditional Ceremony
The wedding was simple and followed Hindu customs.
Only close family and friends attended the event.
Bride and Groom’s Look
Samyuktha wore a gold saree with temple jewellery.
Anirudha wore a gold shirt and dhoti.
Viral Wedding Photos
Pictures from the ceremony spread quickly on social media.
Fans shared congratulatory messages and celebrated the couple online.