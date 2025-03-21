Sanatan Sanstha to Host ‘Sanatan Rashtra Sankhanad Mahotsav’ in Goa to Mark Founder’s 83rd Birth Anniversary

Panaji (Goa): The Sanatan Sanstha will celebrate the 83rd birth anniversary of its founder, Satchidananda Parabrahma Dr. Jayant Balaji Athawale, with a grand event titled ‘Sanatan Rashtra Sankhanad Mahotsav.’ The three-day celebration, which coincides with the silver jubilee of the organisation, will be held from May 17 to May 19, 2025, at the Goa College of Engineering Grounds in Farmagudi, Ponda.

Announcing the event at a press conference in Panaji, Sanatan Sanstha’s national spokesperson, Chetan Rajhans, said that the mahotsav aims to promote the protection of Sanatan Dharma and the ideal of Ram Rajya. Over 20,000 devotees, saints, and dignitaries are expected to participate in this large-scale gathering, which will bring together Hindu organisations and spiritual institutions from across the country.

Unveiling of Emblem and Slogan

During the press conference, the emblem (logo) of the ‘Sanatan Rashtra Sankhanad Mahotsav’ was unveiled along with the event’s slogan, ‘Dharmen Jayate Rashtram’ (A nation thrives through Dharma). The event was attended by prominent figures, including Santosh Ghodge from Art of Living, Jayant Miringkar from the Cultural Trust, Kamlesh Bandekar from Bharat Swabhiman, and other leaders representing various religious and cultural organisations.

Spiritual and Cultural Guidance

Rajhans highlighted that under the guidance of Dr. Jayant Athawale, the Sanatan Sanstha has been working for the past 25 years to nurture an ideal and cultured generation. He emphasised that the Sanatan Rashtra Sankhanad Mahotsav aims to unite Hindu society and safeguard the pillars of Sanatan Dharma — Gau (cows), Ganga, Gayatri, temples, and Vedic scriptures.

A special congregation of saints, mahants, and religious leaders will provide spiritual and cultural guidance during the event. Notable speakers will share insights on the path forward to restore India’s cultural and religious heritage.

Prominent Dignitaries and Leaders Invited

A host of spiritual leaders and political dignitaries are expected to attend the event, including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living; Parampujya Yogrushi Swami Ramdev, founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth; Parampujya Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust; Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust; Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad; Mahant Raju Das, mahant of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya; Padmashri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami, Pithadhishwar of Shrikshetra Tapobhumi (Kundai, Goa); Devkinandana Thakur Maharaj, founder of Sanatan Board; Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Energy; Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; T. Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Telangana; Uday Mahurkar, former Central Information Commissioner; and Vishnu Shankar Jain, Supreme Court advocate known for his representation in the Kashi and Mathura temple cases. Several other prominent religious, political, and cultural leaders have also been invited to participate in the event.

A ‘Kumbh Mela’ for Sanatan Dharma

Rajhans described the event as a ‘Kumbh Mela’ of Sanatan Dharma on the sacred land of Gomantaka (Goa), where devotees will come together to uphold the spiritual and cultural legacy of India. The mahotsav is expected to witness an unprecedented gathering of seekers and followers, reflecting a collective resolve to strengthen the spiritual and cultural fabric of the nation.