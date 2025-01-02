Sangam Vihar: Woman uses forged power bill for voter registration, faces police complaint

New Delhi: In a fresh case of an attempt to register as a voter using forged documents, an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) has filed a police complaint against a woman who used a fake electricity bill to enrol as a voter in Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency.

Tanuj Bhanot, ERO for Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency, filed a complaint for the registration of FIR against accused Jaya Shah who allegedly tried to use a forged electricity bill for online registration as a voter on December 16.

"This constitutes a serious offence, as the applicant has intentionally provided false information and documents to manipulate the electoral roll. The Representation of the People Act, 1950, and other relevant laws prohibit such activities and provide for penalties to those found guilty," said ERO Tran.

ERO Bhanot said in his complaint addressed to SHO, Tigri, "It is to inform you that an application has been submitted online for voter registration through form-6 by fraudulent means. The applicant has uploaded false documents, which have been tampered with, in support of her application by Shah. It has been found that the aforementioned applicant has attempted to deceive the authorities by tampering with the document, Electricity Bill, as proof of identity."

The ERO said it is essential that the authorities take prompt action to investigate the above case and prevent such fraudulent activities in future.

"The police are also requested to verify the documents as per the information provided by the applicant and take necessary action against her," said the complaint which also carried the original electricity bill whose forged version was used by Shah. The original bill was in the name of Ashiq Ali.

Bhanot wrote to SHO, Tigri, "It is requested that an FIR be lodged against the aforementioned applicant and investigate the matter to determine the extent of her involvement in the offence."

Earlier, the AAP and BJP accused each other of plans to rig the elections. While the BJP accused the ruling party of getting bogus votes created, the AAP said the former was getting the names of its voters deleted from electoral rolls.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva recently accused AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal of trying to rig elections and cited cases of property owners whose addresses have allegedly been used to create fake voter IDs and bogus votes.

Sachdeva presented details of homeowners whose addresses were used to create fake minority community votes, stating that households with five members were suddenly recorded as having 60 or more Muslim voters."