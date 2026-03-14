Sanjay Singh questions Modi over energy crisis, Iran policy

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday criticised the central government’s foreign policy, alleging that its handling of relations with Iran has contributed to the current concerns over gas supply and rising energy costs. Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters, Singh said the government had ignored repeated advice from the AAP to maintain dialogue with Iran in order to protect India’s energy interests.

Singh said AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had consistently urged the government to engage with Iran, which he described as a long-standing partner that has historically supplied oil to India at affordable rates. He alleged that distancing from Iran due to international pressure, particularly from the United States and Israel, had negatively affected India’s energy security and contributed to the present situation.

Highlighting the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Singh said a significant share of India’s energy imports passes through the strategic maritime route. According to him, about 60 percent of the country’s crude oil imports and nearly half of its gas supply are transported through the strait. He warned that any disruption in this route could create a serious energy crisis affecting both industries and consumers.

Singh also criticised what he described as the government’s unclear stance on international conflicts. He said several countries around the world have openly condemned violence and war in the region, while the Indian government has not taken a clear and firm public position on the issue.

At the end of the press conference, Singh asked the central government to clarify the outcome of the recent conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Iranian President. He said the public deserves to know whether concrete steps have been discussed to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and secure the movement of oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.