Santrupt, Hota file RS papers in presence of Naveen, Bhakta

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and party’s nominee Santrupt Misra, along with the Opposition parties’ joint candidate Datteswar Hota, filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections on Thursday.

Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Bhakta Charan Das, Congress Legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam and senior leaders of the Opposition parties were present during the filing of nominations by Misra and Hota at the Assembly. Both the candidates submitted the papers to Legislative Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Rout, who is also the Returning Officer for the polls.

Speaking to mediapersons after the filing of nomination, BJD supremo Patnaik said, “I am very glad to announce both our candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, Dr Misra and Dr Hota, have filed the papers for the elections. I congratulate both of them, and I am sure they will have a very happy victory.”

The OPCC president, Das, expressed confidence in the win of the common candidate of Opposition parties -- BJD, Congress and CPI(M) -- saying that for the first time in Odisha’s political history, all the like-minded parties have named renowned Urologist Dr Hota as a common candidate in the interest of the State. He described the decision to field a common candidate as a historic initiative. Ruling out any possibility of cross-voting during the polls, Das asserted that no wrong decision will be taken by the Opposition MLAs and all will vote as per their party’s instructions.

“This is a fight of principles and morality. As a doctor, serving people is not only my duty but also my dharma. I express my gratitude to the leaders of the BJD, Congress and CPI(M) for giving me the opportunity to file my nomination and serve the people more. If given the opportunity, I will strive for the development of Odisha in every sector, especially in the health sector,” said Hota.

Meanwhile, BJD candidate and former corporate honcho Misra asserted that all the MLAs of the BJD will ensure the victory of both the candidates proposed by party supremo Patnaik.

The Congress’ likely support to BJD’s “common candidate” is being seen as politically significant in Odisha. The BJD had ousted the Congress from power 26 years ago and the two parties have long been rivals. Both sides have now come together to prevent the BJP from winning three of the four Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from the State.

According to the tally in the 147-member Assembly, the BJD is certain of one seat, while the ruling BJP is sure about two seats. Neither party has the required 30 first-preference votes for the fourth seat. The ruling BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, totalling 82, which is eight short of the number required for electing three MPs.

The Opposition BJD has 48 MLAs, after two of its members were suspended last month. After electing one MP, it will have 18 first-preference votes but will require another 12 to bag the second seat. The Congress has 14 MLAs, and the CPI(M) has one.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held as the tenures of BJD’s Niranjan Bishi and Munna Khan, and BJP’s Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta, would end on April 2.