Sasikala holds consultations, weighs 2026 polls strategy ahead of Jayalalithaa birth anniversary

In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the AIADMK's ousted interim General Secretary and close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, V. K. Sasikala, has launched an intensive round of consultations with her loyalists across the state.

The meetings, which began earlier this week, are being viewed as a precursor to a crucial announcement regarding her camp’s electoral strategy.

Sources close to Sasikala say she is holding discussions with former legislators, district-level functionaries and long-time supporters to assess the political climate and the organisational strength of her faction.

The consultations are scheduled to continue until February 18, and a final decision on her political course is expected before February 24, the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa — a date that carries emotional and symbolic weight for AIADMK cadres.

Although Sasikala currently holds no formal position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), she continues to assert that she remains its rightful General Secretary. Her supporters argue that the time has come for her group to re-enter active electoral politics instead of remaining on the sidelines, as was the case in the 2021 Assembly election.

A senior member of her camp said the interactions are intended to persuade Sasikala that her group must "enter the electoral fray and mark its presence", alleging that the parent party’s affairs are no longer being run in accordance with the ideals of founder M. G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

However, Sasikala herself will not be able to contest the 2026 polls due to the continuation of her disqualification following her 2017 conviction in a corruption case. Her period of ineligibility is set to end only early next year.

Her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran had launched the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in 2018, initially naming Sasikala as General Secretary while she was serving her sentence in Bengaluru. He later assumed the post and has since taken independent political positions.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has ruled out accommodating Sasikala or former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam within the party fold.

Sasikala’s camp believes the AIADMK’s electoral setbacks, including defeats across constituencies in districts such as Tiruvallur, reflect organisational weakness. All alliance options -- including possible coordination with Panneerselvam or other regional factions — are said to be under consideration as she prepares to take a decisive call.