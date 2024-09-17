Saw it happen in front of my eyes, says 7-year-old

Meerut : It is perhaps the first time that so many bodies reached the graveyard simultaneously, said residents of the densely-populated Zakir Colony in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut where a three-storey house collapsed, killing 10 people. Fifteen people were trapped under the debris after the house collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

Five persons injured in the incident are under treatment in hospitals. Naseem, a person who lives in Zakir Colony, said that there was a loud explosion when it happened, clouds of dust engulfed the area and in no time, the three-storey building had turned into rubble.

The site of the incident has been sealed by the authorities. UP minister Dharampal Singh, who reached the spot on Monday to meet the grieving family members, also inspected the site of the incident.

Seven-year-old Riya, who lost her father Sajid (40) and sister Sania (15), has been very quiet since the incident, relatives said. When mediapersons asked her about the incident, she said she saw the house collapse right in front of her eyes as she was playing just outside. All of her family was inside. Riya’s mother is still battling for life in the hospital.

Sajid’s relative Hafiz Shahrukh said he was unable to understand whether to take care of the injured relatives or make arrangements for burial of the dead. Others in the locality said Farhana (27), who was among the 10 who died, was seven-month pregnant. As the bodies arrived in the locality on Sunday, a day after the incident, residents were overwhelmed with emotion.

Around 6 pm, the ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’ was read before the burial. Some people of the locality came out on the street to express their condolence as the last procession of the victims was taken out. The burial was held late on Sunday evening. Shops and markets remained closed in view of the last rites procession. Late on Sunday evening, UP Minister of State for Energy Somendra Tomar also came to meet the relatives of the victims.

Tomar, who is also the Meerut South MLA, assured family members of all possible help from the government. On Sunday, Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the process to release financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased has been initiated. Rs 1.20 lakh would be given from the natural calamity fund if the house was found to be completely damaged, he said.



Financial assistance will also be provided to people to compensate for the animals that died in the incident, he had said. Speaking to reporters during his visit to the site, Dharampal Singh, who is the minister in-charge of Meerut, called it a “painful and unfortunate” incident. “People were sleeping. They had no idea what kind of calamity would happen,” the minister said.

